Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is urging visitors to 'act responsibly and consider the impact inconsiderate behaviour has on wildlife and the environment over the Bank Holiday weekend.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions and predicted good weather across the long weekend, many visitors are predicted forWales and specifically Pembrokeshire.

Fly camping, camper vans parking overnight, fires, litter and irresponsible parking are just some of the anti-social behaviour condemned by NRW.

Richard Owen from NRW’s estate recreation planning and land stewardship team said: “We know lockdown has been hard on everyone and while we’re all eager to take advantage of more opportunities to meet outdoors with friends and family, we’re asking that this enjoyment isn’t at the expense of nature and others.

“We all need to be kind and respectful to nature by clearing up after ourselves and leaving no trace of our visit. The scenes of abandoned campsites, damaged habitats, verge parking, as well as litter are totally unacceptable and a blight on Wales’ reputation as home to some of the world’s greatest landscapes.

“As we look forward to another long weekend, we’re urging everyone to be really considerate of the places they come to enjoy, and the people who live and work in these communities, so that others can enjoy them too.”

With fly camping a prevalent issue in the Welsh countryside, NRW is urging those looking to camp overnight in Wales this weekend to act responsibly and only stay at designated campsites.

Richard added: “Our sites have always been welcoming places for visitors but we must maintain a balance between the wishes of individuals to enjoy the outdoors, the needs of local communities and the fragility of our landscapes.

“All we ask is that people follow the countryside code, cause no damage and leave nothing behind.”

NRW's six steps to a safe return are:

Before you visit:

• Plan ahead - check what is open and closed before you set out. Pack hand sanitiser and face masks.

• Avoid the crowds – choose a quiet place to visit. Make a ‘plan B’ in case your destination is too busy when you arrive.

While you’re there:

• Park responsibly – respect the local community by using car parks. Do not park on verges or block emergency access routes.

• Follow guidance – comply with site signs and Covid-19 safety measures to enjoy your visit safely.

• Take your litter home – protect wildlife and the environment by leaving no trace of your visit.

• Follow the countryside code – stick to trails, leave gates as you find them, keep dogs under control, bag and bin dog poo.

To read more about NRW and visiting their sites, visit https://naturalresources.wales/days-out/visiting-our-sites-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-update/.

Alternatively, you can read the full countryside code at https://naturalresources.wales/days-out/visiting-our-sites-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-update/.