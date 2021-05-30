Mandy Jones has ridden this year's virtual Tour of Pembrokeshire in memory of her late husband Bryan Jones, who founded the event.
She rode the 64-mile route alongside her friends Joanna Balkwill and Delyth Mattick.
The route they chose was one of the original routes from when Bryan organised the event - 64 miles that started and finished in Saundersfoot.
The route passed through Narberth, Clarbeston Road, Broad Haven, Pembroke, Castlemartin and followed the coast to Tenby.
The trio were just three of the 460 cyclists that took part in the virtual event, all of whom were sent a musette - a bag - containing nutritious food made by JK Bakery, Crymych.
Once their ride was over, they were able to receive their finishers' certificate by recording their ride online.
The day after their tough ride, Mandy and her friends organised a special garden party where a group rode another 60 miles on a turbo trainer and raised £500.
The group of five are all members of Pembrokeshire Velo Cycling Club, where Bryan had been a treasurer, and they rode the 60 miles in his memory.
The event was supported by rugby legends Doddie Weir and Scott Quinnell and raised money for Motor Neurone Disease and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.
Both charities had provided 'essential and much valued care for Bryan.'
To donate towards the cause, visit the website: tourofpembrokeshire.co.uk