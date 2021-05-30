Folly Farm is delighted at the bookings for the Bank Holiday weekend and following the half term week.

As a go-to tourist attraction in Pembrokeshire, it was always going to be crowded, as visitors are expected to travel to west Wales for a long weekend of good weather.

The farm also has its new Sloth Forest enclosure to show off to the week's tourists, where people can meet sloths Tuppee and Lightcap - who featured on BBC1's the One Show earlier this week.

Emma Owen from Folly Farm said: "We’re so happy to be open and to welcome everyone back to Folly Farm – especially now our indoor as well as outdoor attractions are all open again.

"We’re fully booked for the Bank Holiday weekend and almost fully booked for the half-term week. Demand for tickets has been extremely high which is great – although unfortunate for those that haven’t booked yet as we still operate on reduced daily capacity.

"Feedback regarding our reopening procedures has been excellent and we’re so grateful to our guests for the support they’ve shown after what has been a difficult year for everyone.

"We’re just excited for everyone to visit our animals again and see our brand new Sloth Forest enclosure and new arrivals. Staff are just eager to get back to doing what we do best and for families to enjoy some much needed family fun!"