Dyfed-Powys Police is asking visitors to respect the county as they travel throughout Pembrokeshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

With busy days predicted, Dyfed-Powys Police has said that officers are working at popular beaches, waterways and countryside locations.

Superintendent Anthony Evans said: "We are very lucky to police beautiful areas across Pembrokeshire, which attract thousands of visitors every week over the summer months.

"With restrictions having been in place for so long, we understand that people are keen to visit and explore once more, and our officers are looking forward to welcoming you. We will be here if you need any help, but we ask that you help us by being respectful of the areas you visit.

"We will be working closely with partners to protect beaches, countryside and waterways – you can help us by making sure you take all your rubbish and belongings with you, and leaving no trace of your visit. We want you to enjoy, but be safe, sensible and respectful – to ensure places are left as they were found. We also ask that you be mindful of people who live in the areas you are visiting by acting responsibly.

"Additionally, Operation Lion is running every weekend in Tenby and Saundersfoot – more police resources will be dedicated to these areas to engage with those visitors and residents and help manage any increase of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour. This is also supported by additional staff and measures from our partners."