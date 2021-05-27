WALLY, Tenby’s wandering walrus, who recently forsook Pembrokeshire for Cornwall, appears to be on his travels again; this time in western France.
Wally, who recently delighted visitors to Tenby, keen to get a glimpse of him at his Tenby RNLI lifeboat slipway home, was spotted during a Padstow Sealife Safaris trip in Cornwall last week, May 19.
Only two days before – on Monday May 17 - Wally was relaxing on the slipway in Tenby, which means that the Arctic creature made the 70 nautical mile journey across the Bristol Channel from Tenby to Cornwall in under 48 hours.
Walruses are estimated to be able to swim at speeds of up 20mph.
Padstow Sealife Safaris, based in Padstow Harbour, said they couldn’t believe what they spotted on one of their sea trips.
They said yesterday: “This afternoon our passengers and crew were absolutely astounded to spot what they first thought was a very large seal, only for it to pop up and reveal a pair of tusks!”
Since then, a walrus, believed to be Wally, was spotted in western France this morning, May 27.
Markings appear to confirm the walruses are one and the same.
A translation of what would-be Wally-spotters in France said today reads: “The large marine mammal of about 3.5 m was discovered this Thursday morning, on a slipway on the wild coast, near the Saint-Nicolas priory, in Sables-d'Olonne.
“Apparently in good health, he returned to sea.”
Wally has made quite an impression on the people of Tenby with a book having recently been published in his honour.
He also likes to frolic with the boats moored in the harbour curiously seeing what they are up to.
After Wally left Pembrokeshire, a new marine mammal visitor captured our hearts, Little Wally, a seal pup washed up at Abereiddy last week.