Pembrokeshire has come out as sixth in a study conducted into which area in the whole of the UK has the cleanest air and lowest air pollution rates.

The study comes from Holiday Cottages, ahead of what is predicted to be a busy summer for staycations and domestic tourism.

With many Brits holidaying within their own country, the study reveals where best to travel to in terms of clean air and the lowest air pollution rates.

Pembrokeshire ended up as sixth on the list, with the second cleanest air in Wales, with a score of 6.4µg - within World Health Organisation targets.

The World Health Organisation aims for anything below 10µg - which all the top ten British areas succeeded in achieving.

The only Welsh county with cleaner air, according to the study, was Gwynedd with a score of 6.1µg, in joint-fourth place on the list tied with Perthshire in Scotland.

Midlothian in Scotland topped the list with a score of 5.1µg, narrowly ahead of England's best area Wiltshire on 5.4µg.

Berkshire finished third with 5.8µg and Lanarkshire narrowly beat Pembrokeshire, scoring 6.3µg.

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at Holiday Cottages said: “Air pollution and a greener environment continues to be a huge talking point for many people in the UK, and, in this campaign, we wanted to reveal where in the UK has the lowest air pollution.

"It’s really promising to see that so many of our towns, cities and villages have such clean air, and it’s especially great to see that a huge 88 per cent of the UK has low air pollution rankings that are either within the World Health Organisation target or are rated ‘good.'"

To read more about this study, and to see which British areas have the cleanest air, visit https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/clean-air-britain-best-air-quality.

Alternatively, read more about Holiday Cottages and more of their studies on their website: https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/.