The Army Cadet Force has announced that it is recruiting Pembrokeshire youngsters, aged 12-17, to join up, as well as looking for adult volunteers.

With the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, the Army Cadets are now meeting face-to-face, and want more young people to join them.

Throughout west Wales, detachments can be found in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Narberth, Tenby, Milford Haven, Neyland, Pembroke Dock, Tenby and St Clears.

The cadets meet on Mondays and Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm every week.

All uniform, except for boots, is supplied, and there is a joining fee of £20.

The ACF is also on the lookout for adult volunteers to help deliver a range of activities, with both uniformed and non-uniformed roles available.

Wendy Abbott, detachment commander of the local Army Cadets said: "Becoming an Army Cadet has a range of benefits. The most obvious being that young people get to take part in loads of exciting and challenging activities such as military skills training, outdoor pursuits, first aid, music, and sports, to name but a few.

"To be eligible, the young person will need to be aged 12-18, and have started year eight. As an inclusive organisation, there are no entry criteria for abilities.

"There are no weekly subscriptions, and our residential activities are heavily subsidised, especially for those in receipt of free school meals.

"For the avoidance of doubt, joining the Army Cadets does not mean that a young person needs to join the Regular or Reserve Army once they finish.

"If you know of a young person who wants to aim higher, feel more confident and get a head start in their future, get them to join the Army Cadets."

When discussing the adult volunteers, Wendy said: "No previous military experience needed, just a desire to 'inspire to achieve' the next generation."

To find out more about joining the Army Cadets, visit their website: https://armycadets.com/.