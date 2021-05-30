MORE complaints have been raised over 'unjust fines' being issued at a controversial car park in Llangrannog.

It follows numerous reports that motorists were receiving fines because the ticket machine did not work.

Others have also reported they did not have a phone or 4G signal to pay the charge via the phone or app.

The privately-owned car park has made national headlines in recent years for issuing 'unfair' £100 fines.

It is managed by One Parking Solutions Ltd, and owned by Swansea businessman Anthony Ramsey-Williams.

The Llangrannog Welfare Committee has warned the position has worsened since the easing of lockdown.

And many locals say that they fear that the fines could make the popular seaside village a ‘no-go’ zone.

Sara Powell, a retired barrister from New Quay, has urged the public to contest the fines if they are considered unjust.

"I am one such person, I am fighting it," visitor Kiri Howell, of Saundersfoot, posted on Facebook.

"I love Llangrannog, and really thought I had got the ticket purchasing sorted on my first visit.

"I wrongly assumed you couldn't drive in and out, and then in my stress to get WiFi, I went over grace.

"There was someone ahead of me also struggling with the WiFi, so I went to Y Pentre to get it.

"In doing so, I was over the grace period by four or five minutes, so I had a £100 fine!

"I am arguing this with OPS/POPLAR, and may have to go to court. I've never been to court in my life, but I feel strongly about this, so I will."

She added: "I have followed the appeal procedure perfectly. I may need to go to court to fight it, not because I ignored it.

"My argument is that I did everything in my power to purchase a ticket within the grace period, but was unable to do so."

Sara Powell, from New Quay, managed to overturn her fine, after proving that she had left the car park within the time limit of her ticket.

“It’s an awful situation, and who knows how long it has been going on for.” she said.

“Sadly, many people don’t know their rights and are either intimidated into paying or ignore correspondence and then get County Court Judgements.

“I’ve given some advice on the Llangrannog Welfare Committee website, and included a draft letter for people to use.

“My advice to anyone who receives a fine would be to fight it – don’t take it lying down.

“But that isn’t easy when the letters are so threatening and intimidating.”

Meanwhile Dr Kathryn Dawes, secretary of the Llangrannog Welfare Committee, warned of the implications of the negative publicity caused by the car parking fines.

“The community feel helpless and horrified at the bad press and bad feeling this is generating,” she said.

“It’s so upsetting when people declare they will never come to Llangrannog again. And this is all because of a small square of car park in the middle of the village.”