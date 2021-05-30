RSPCA Cymru are appealing for witnesses after a ginger cat was shot in the Betws Ifan area – with his multiple injuries so severe that he had to be put to sleep.

A member of the public found the cat in a very bad way on Tuesday, May 25 and contacted the RSPCA's Ceredigion Branch for support.

The Branch provided funding for the cat to be taken to Castle House Vets in Newcastle Emlyn - where X-Rays revealed a series of bullets to two legs, thought to be from a shotgun.

Sadly, with the two right legs so badly damaged, vets decided that the animal needed to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The cat was not microchipped - so unfortunately it is unknown whether the cat had an owner, but he was in otherwise good condition and very friendly.

Deliberately using a weapon - like a shotgun - to injure an animal could constitute an offence, with those responsible currently liable to face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

RSPCA Cymru has urged anyone with information about a cat shooting in the Betws Ifan area to contact their inspectorate appeal line.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: "It's really sad to hear that another cat has lost his life because someone has taken shots at an innocent animal like this.

"We're grateful to our Ceredigion Branch, who were able to fund vital veterinary care for this cat - but, sadly, the injuries to two legs were just too severe.

"Deliberately using a weapon - like a shotgun, or air rifle - to injure an animal could constitute a serious offence.

"We'd urge anyone with information about what may have happened to this poor cat to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

A spokesperson for the RSPCA's Ceredigion Branch added: "The cat was a very friendly ginger boy, despite his wounds.

"However, the X-rays showed he had been shot and two legs shattered beyond repair. As they were both right legs, amputation was not an option and very sadly he was put to sleep.

"RSPCA Ceredigion Branch want to alert cat owners in the area about this callous shooting, and would encourage anyone wishing information to contact the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line."