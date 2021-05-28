ILLEGAL camping, rubbish and human waste are blighting a beauty spot and putting nature at risk, its environmental guardians are warning.

An unprecedented rise in overnight parking and camping on the beach at Morfa Bychan, near Ragwen Point, Pendine has resulted in litter and waste strewn across the landscape

The locked gate from the car park to the beach has been vandalised with portable angle grinders numerous times over the last year, so that vehicles and campers can gain access onto the beach.

Illegal tree felling, overnight parties and gates and posts chopped up for campfires have also blighted the landscape, most of which falls within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

National Trust Cymru, local MP Simon Hart and the community are now urging people not to park illegally overnight and stay at an authorised campsite

National Trust Cymru rangers are having to divert their time away from carrying out critical conservation work, to cleaning up rubbish, toilet waste and left-over barbeques from illegal campers and repairing damaged infrastructure.

The Trust is working with Simon Hart, Dyfed Powys Police, Natural Resources Wales, Dŵr Cymru, Carmarthenshire Community Council and Pendine Community Council to overcome these issues and ask the local community and other visitors to report any anti-social behaviour to the police.

There is limited parking above the beach, but access is most easily achieved on foot. If there are no spaces on arrival, visitors are asked to try another nearby location to avoid blocking service or emergency access.

Simon Hart added:

“Morfa Bychan is a very special, wild place which I’ve been visiting for decades. I’m delighted that more people know about it and are enjoying the beach but it is being spoiled by a selfish few.

"Trees have been cut down with chainsaws, quad bikes driven over the shingle bank and human waste left behind.

"Local residents regularly pile up the rubbish and the National Trust is very good about collecting it - one autumn we even cleared away an old trampoline and a dead caravan.

"I would urge people to come and enjoy the beach without leaving anything behind or doing any damage.

"We know that being out in nature and enjoying the beautiful coast and countryside that Wales has to offer has been a saving grace for many over the last year, we just ask that people please visit safely and responsibly and look after these places so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Meg Anthony, the National Trust's general manager for Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion said:

“It’s a real concern to see the misuse of Morfa Bychan increasing and people not visiting responsibly. The overnighters are frequently leaving human waste, used toilet tissue, barbeques and other litter across the beautiful countryside that they themselves have come to enjoy.

"We urge people to treat the countryside with respect for the sake of nature and other visitors. Please only stay overnight at authorised sites, take your rubbish home with you when you visit and do not go to the toilet where there are no facilities.

"Our rangers and volunteer COASTodians visit Morfa Bychan regularly, but we would welcome any reports from the local community of anti-social activity that we can resolve with the help of the police.”

*To work alongside the local ranger team, the Trust are also looking for volunteer COASTodians for Morfa Bychan, to help look after this special landscape with regular beach cleans.