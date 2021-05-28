The Tenby Park and Ride service is to be extended further over coming months.
The service had initially been commissioned to run at weekends and every day through the Whitsun half-term, up to June 5.
But the service will now continue at weekends up to the main summer park and ride service beginning, coinciding with Tenby pedestrianisation.
Park and Ride buses will run from the Salterns car park between 11am and 6pm as follows:
May - Saturday 29, Sunday 30 and Monday 31 May.
June - Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2, Thursday 3, Friday 4, Saturday 5; Saturday 12, Sunday 13;Saturday 19, Sunday 20;Saturday 26, Sunday 27.
July - Saturday 3, Sunday 4;Saturday 10 and Sunday 11.
The main summer park and ride service will then run from July 17.
Buses stop at the Green car park and South Parade before returning to the Salterns.
The service will be free to use, although car parking will need to be paid as normal.
Passengers aged 11 and over will need to wear face coverings while using the service.
Passengers are asked to note that is not always possible to ensure social distancing due to the demand for the service.