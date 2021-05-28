HEROIN and cocaine worth £137,000, and weapons, have been seized by police during an intensification week to tackle County Lines.

Between Monday, May 17 and Sunday, May 23, police across Wales took part in the national county lines intensification week.

Police spent the week carrying out warrants, intercepting vehicles potentially involved in the supply of drugs, and working with partners to raise awareness of drug-related crime.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers seized heroin worth around £125,000, cocaine worth approximately £12,000, 40 blue tablets, cannabis, an imitation firearm, a six-inch knife and £7,325 in cash during 17 warrants.

12 arrests were made on suspicion of drug offences, including possession/possession with intent and concerned in the supply of drugs. Other offences included driving whilst disqualified and driving whilst unfit.

Temporary detective chief inspector Andrew Cotterell said: “The county lines intensification week was highly successful for Dyfed-Powys Police, and we had a number of excellent results thanks to the proactive work of officers across the four divisions.

“The work of our teams resulted in the seizure of a kilo of heroin and a significant amount of cocaine before they could make it to our streets.

“The devastation this quantity of class A drugs could cause in our communities doesn’t bear thinking about, and we are pleased to highlight this disruption to the use and supply of illegal substances.”

In addition to the proactive work, police also offered support, safeguarding advice, and education on the signs and risks of county lines.

Over 5,000 young people were educated about county lines after visits to colleges and universities. This resulted in one stop search being carried out, with razor blades and a lock knife seized.

85 businesses were also visited, while 15,000 private landlords and letting agents were made aware of the consequences of ignoring potential criminal activity at their properties.

DCI Cotterell said: “Few people are aware of the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to support victims, or the measures we put in place to stop people from becoming repeat victims of drug-related crime.

“It is very important to us as a force that while we act on all new intelligence to disrupt county lines, we also take a victim-oriented approach to working with those affected by these gangs to protect them from becoming repeat victims.”