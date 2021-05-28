Two new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area – none in Pembrokeshire – according to today’s figures (Friday, May 28).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there was one new case in Carmarthenshire, zero in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 32 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,672 with 5,569 deaths.
No new covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,112 – 10,825 in Carmarthenshire, 3,497 in Pembrokeshire and 1,790 in Ceredigion.
There have been 13,321 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 2,128,063 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,081,162 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 386,457 vaccinations have been administered up until May 26, with 21,293 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 118,894 first doses have been administered, and 62,581 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 82,261 first dose appointments and 42,661 second dose and in Ceredigion 45,887 first doses have been given as well as 24,036 second doses.