THE popular television drama Pembrokeshire Murders has been nominated in this year's National Television Awards for best new drama along with its star Luke Evans who is up for best drama performance.
The three-part true-crime story aired across consecutive evenings between January 11-13, with Pontypool-born Hollywood star, Luke Evans, portraying SIO Steve Wilkins; alongside David Flynn as ITV journalist Jonathan Hill, and Keith Allen as John William Cooper.
It followed the case of Cooper who committed two double murders in the 1980s.
The Western Telegraph provided a blow-by-blow account of the murder trial which gripped the nation, which can be accessed here.
Cooper committed murders, first on siblings Richard and Helen Thomas who were fatally shot inside their Milford Haven home, Scoveston Manor, before it was burned down by the killer in 1985.
Four years later, in 1989, Oxfordshire couple, Pete and Gwenda Dixon, were enjoying their annual Little Haven holiday before being robbed and shot on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.
Both double murders remained unsolved until senior investigating officer Steve Wilkins reopened them in 2006 under the groundbreaking Operation Ottawa.
This round of voting closes on Friday, June 4, with the shortlist to be announced in August when the second stage of voting begins ahead of the ceremony on Tuesday, September 9, at The O2 in London.
You can see what's in all the categories so far, and vote for your favourites, here.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment