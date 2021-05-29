RHOSYGILWEN is holding its first-ever event this year in support of a local primary school.

The pop-up art showcase will run from Saturday, 29 May through to Wednesday, 5 June (10am-4 pm) with the aim of raising funds for Cilgerran Primary School.

Local artists Martin Clements, Ros Watson and Brenda Squires will be presenting work for sale and cream teas and a picnic area will be available during the exhibition.

“The Covid 19 pandemic has been a challenge and trial for everyone,” said Rhosygilwen founder Glen Peters. “Deprived of the ability to mix socially and to travel we have felt hemmed in and confined.

“And for young children it has been a trying period indeed. Unable to go to school and learn through the usual channels their world and opportunities have shrunk.

“Now that things are opening up the artists hope the money raised will make possible school outings, art and music and other extracurricular activities for local children.”

Ros Watson is a retired English teacher whose art reflects her passion for the sea, Pembrokeshire coastline and the Preselis.

Martin Clements is a Ceredigion-based artist interested in exploring what paint can achieve to create new works of art.

Brenda Squires has enjoyed the space and time to experiment during lockdown. She works mainly in oils and enjoys playing with form and colour.

The exhibition will be held in Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen’s oak hall.