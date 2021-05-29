Supermarkets including Asda, Waitrose and Tesco are warnings to customers over possible health risks from items they have bought in stores.

Salmonella poisoning, pieces of glass, food allergies and Hepatitis A are just some of the reasons behind a number of urgent product recalls across the UK.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Asda Vegetable Cous Cous

Asda has recalled its Vegetable Cous Cous 500g because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

Product details:

Asda Vegetable Cous Cous

Pack size: 500g

Use by: All date codes up to and including 03 June 2021

Waitrose Chicken Kofta Kebabs

Waitrose is recalling Waitrose Chicken Kofta Kebabs with Spicy Zhoug because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Waitrose Chicken Kofta Kebabs with Spicy Zhoug

Pack size: 110g

Use by: 27 May 2021

Allergens: Milk

Marks and Spencer Medjool Date Selection

Marks and Spencer is taking the precautionary action of recalling M&S Stuffed Medjool Date Selection (350g) because they might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Product details:

Pack size: 350g

Best before: 13 July 2021

Asda Extra Special Frozen Vegan Mushroom and Leek Pie

Asda is recalling its Extra Special (Free From Gluten) Frozen Vegan Mushroom and Leek Pie because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Extra Special (Free From Gluten) Frozen Vegan Mushroom and Leek Pie

Pack size: 170g

Best before: All dates

Allergens: Milk

WH Smith Simpleas Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Pea Snacks

WH Smith is recalling Simpleas Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Pea Snacks because they contain barley, oats and wheat (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Simpleas Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Pea Snacks

Pack size: 23g

Batch code: 119 21

Best before: 29 April 2022

Tesco Free From 4 Toffee & Vanilla Cones

Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From 4 Toffee & Vanilla Cones because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Tesco Free From 4 Toffee & Vanilla Cones

Pack size: 4 x 110 ml

Batch code: L10233L1

Best before: end of July 2022

Allergens: Milk

Morrisons 6 Iced Buns

Morrisons is recalling Morrisons 6 Iced Buns because they contain milk which is not emphasized in bold type on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Morrisons 6 Iced Buns

Pack size: 6 pack

Best before: All dates

Allergens: Milk

Tesco Mini Breadsticks

Tesco is recalling Tesco Mini Breadsticks (6 pack) because they may contain sesame which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Tesco Mini Breadsticks (6 pack)

Pack size: 120g (6 x 20g)

Batch code: U3032, U3033, U3041, U3042, U3043, U3051, U3052, U3053

Best before: end of October 2021

Greggs Vegetable Bakes

Greggs is recalling Vegetable Bakes (2 pack) sold exclusively in Iceland stores because the product may contain small pieces of green glass.

Product details:

Greggs Vegetable Bakes (2 pack)

Pack size: 310g

Best before: 15 August 2021, 28 August 2021, 11 September 2021, 12 September 2021 and 26 September 2021

Twister Peek-A-Blue

Wall’s is recalling Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Twister Peek-A-Blue

Pack size: 5 x 70ml multipack, single pack 70ml

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates

Mr Bubble Ice Lollies

Franco’s Ices is recalling Mr Bubble (Bubble Gum Flavour Ice Lolly) because the product has been found to contain small pieces of metal.

Product details:

Mr Bubble (Bubble Gum Flavour Ice Lolly)

Pack size: 70ml

Batch code: 03193

Best before: end of October 2023

Hotel Chocolat Summer Desserts Sleekster

Hotel Chocolat is recalling Summer Desserts Sleekster chocolates because they contain egg, wheat (gluten), hazelnuts (nuts) and walnuts (nuts), which are not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Summer Desserts Sleekster

Pack size: 365g

Batch code: All batches

Best before: 31 October 2021

Allergens: Egg, Gluten (wheat), Nuts (hazelnut, walnut)

Hoffman’s Chopped Herring

Hoffmans Foods is recalling Chopped Herring because it contains egg and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

Product details:

Hoffman’s Chopped Herring

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: 21098

Use by: 13 May 2021

Allergens: Egg, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites

President Mini Cheese Selection

Lactalis McLelland Ltd is recalling its President Mini Cheese Selection because it may contain nuts which is not mentioned on the label. This makes it a potential health hazard for anyone with nut allergies.

Product details:

President Mini Cheese Selection

Pack size: 136.6g

Use by: 24 May 2021

Allergens: Nuts

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Medjool Dates

Sainsbury’s is taking the precautionary action of recalling Taste the Difference Medjool dates because they might be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Product details:

Taste the Difference Medjool dates

Pack size: 200g and 500g

Best before: All dates

Nutricia Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli 10+ months products

Nutricia is recalling Cow & Gate and Aptamil Muesli products because some packs have been found to contain pieces of apple stalks. The presence of the apple stalks presents a choking hazard to babies making these products unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Cow & Gate My First Muesli 10+ months

Pack size: 330g

Best before: 20 December 2021 and 04 January 2022

Aptamil Oats, Raisin & Apple Bircher Muesli 10+ months

Pack size: 275g

Best before: 16 January 2022

Aldi Harvest Morn Crisp Rice

Aldi GB is recalling Harvest Morn Crisp Rice because it has been found to contain pieces of plastic, making this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Harvest Morn Crisp Rice

Pack size: 375g

Batch code: 10470953, 10480953, 10490953

Best before: November 2021

Tesco Tzatziki

Tesco is recalling Tesco Tzatziki because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error, some of the packs contain Sour Cream and Chive Dip. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Tesco Tzatziki

Pack size: 200g

Use by: 12 April 2021

Allergens: Egg

Morrisons Choco Crackles breakfast cereal

Morrisons is recalling Morrisons Choco Crackles because some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.

Product details:

Morrisons Choco Crackles

Pack size: 375g

Best before: November 2021

Yekta Kambiz Iranian Sauce

Yekta Foods is recalling Kambiz Iranian Sauce because the label does not mention that the ingredient dried whey is a product derived from milk.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Kambiz Iranian Sauce

Pack size: 680g

Batch code: 210-04-01-913

Best before: end: June 2023

Allergens: Milk

Nestle UK SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Nestle UK is recalling SMA Wysoy Infant Formula because some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic.

This product is unsafe to eat and presents a potential choking hazard to babies.

Product details:

SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Pack size: 800g

Batch code: 923357651Z

Best before: 20 August 2021

Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie

Little Dish is recalling British Chicken & Veg Pie because it contains fish, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

Product details:

Little Dish British Chicken & Veg Pie

Pack size:200g

Use by: 18 April 2021

Allergens: Fish

Birds Eye Chicken Burgers

Birds Eye is recalling Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burgers with Golden Wholegrain 200g, as some packs may contain pieces of red plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Birds Eye 4 Chicken Burger with Golden Wholegrain

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: L1022 V U124, L1022 W U124, and L1022 X U124

Best before: April 2022

Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab

Dealicious Mealz is recalling Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab and Chicken Seekh Kebab because the products have been produced in an unapproved premises.

Product details:

Dealicious Mealz Meat Seekh Kebab

Pack size: 1kg

Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022

Dealicious Mealz Chicken Seekh Kebab

Pack size:1kg

Best before: All dates from 7 January 2021 to 24 February 2022

Danone recalls three yogurt products

Danone has taken the precautionary step of recalling three batches of yogurt products because they may contain pieces of metal.

Product details:

Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 115g

Use by: 31 March 2021

Activia Vanilla 0% FAT – No added Sugar Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 120g

Use by: 2 April 2021

Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt

Pack size: 4 x 110g

Use by: 31 March 2021

Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake

Co-op is recalling Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake because the products may contain pieces of glass. The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake

Best before: 14 March 2021

Co-op Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake

Best before:20 March 2021

Lidl GB recalls Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies

Lidl GB is recalling Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies 36 as they may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 720g

720g Best before: 10 January 2022, 11 January 2022, and 12 January 2022

Co-op British 12 Beef Meatballs

Co-op is recalling British 12 Beef Meatballs because the product may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 350g

350g Use by: 05 March 2021

S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury

S.M. Pickles of Glastonbury is recalling several pickled products and vinegar mix because they may contain mustard which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

S.M. Pickles Pickled onions

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled eggs

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled shallots

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled beetroot

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled cabbage

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Pickled walnuts

Pack size: All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

S.M. Pickles Vinegar mix

Pack size:All types and sizes

Batch code: All batches

Best before: All dates up to and including 19 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

SFC Chicken products

SFC are recalling SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket because Salmonella has been found in the products.

Product details:

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: L 15520 L 13720

Best before: 24 September 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: L13720

Best before: 31 October 2021

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: PKW008A

Best before: 28 February 2022

SFC Chicken Poppets

Pack size: 190g

Batch code: PKW011A

Best before: 28 February 2022

SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket

Pack size: 650g

Batch code: L19720

Best before: 28 November 2021

Boots Multivitamins

Boots is recalling multivitamin supplements because they were incorrectly packaged. As a result, vitamin K is not present in the supplement and iron has been incorrectly added instead.

This affects multivitamins sold between 12 and 19 January 2021 only.

Product details:

Pack size: 180 tablets

Batch code: 1805 and 1806

Best before: end of November 2022

Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (Lidl)

Lidl GB is recalling Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (12% Fat) as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Pack size: 1kg

Use by: 13 February 2021

Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin (Waitrose)

Waitrose is recalling Patisserie Carrot Cake Muffin 2S because it contains walnut (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label due to a labelling error.

Product details:

Best before: 05 February 2021

Allergens: Nuts (walnut)

Pasta Evangelists Fresh Basil Pesto

Pasta Evangelists is recalling Fresh Basil Pesto because it contains pistachio (nuts) which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to pistachio.

The product is exclusively sold in Marks & Spencer.

Product details:

Pack size: 140 g

Use by: 03 February 2021

Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)

Chilled and frozen seafood products

A range of seafood products are being recalled by leading UK supermarkets amid salmonella concerns.

Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Asda and Waitrose are all recalling a variety of seafood products asking customers to return affected items to the shop where they were bought.

The Food Standards agency (FSA) has issued a warning, calling for several chilled and frozen products to be returned.

Sainsburys:

Sainsbury’s Mussels (chilled), pack size 150g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cockles (chilled), pack size 90g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (chilled), pack size 200g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (frozen), pack size 300g, all best before date codes

Co-op: