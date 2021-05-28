FREE winter parking in Pembrokeshire could be a thing of the past if proposals by Pembrokeshire County Council come into force.

14 car parks in Pembrokeshire will change from charging seasonally to charging all year round, the cost of permits will increase and Maximum stays decrease.

An order, submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council, means that there will be year-round charges, as opposed to the current seasonal ones, at car parks at Marine Road, Broad Haven; Dale Sea Front; West Street Fishguard; the Parrog and Station Hill, Goodwick; Newgale; Long Street Newport; The Commons Pembroke; Merrivale and Quickwell Hill in St Davids; High Street St Dogmaels and the Salterns, South Beach and the Green, Tenby.

The order also states that the cost of the Coastal parking permit, which currently costs £90 for three months and allows vehicles to park in any of the car parks in South Beach, Tenby; Dale Sea Front; Newgale Upper and Lower, Quickwell Hill and Merrivale, St Davids; Marine Road, Broadhaven; The Parrog, Goodwick will increase to £125.

Residents’ permits for Station Hill, Goodwick and High Street, St Dogmaels will nearly double, from £23.33 a year to £40.

At Goodwick Bridge car park, the car park adjoining Fishguard and Goodwick Train Station a maximum four-hour stay will be introduced. The car park currently has a 24-hour maximum stay.

At Long Entry and South Quay in Pembroke a daily tariff of £2 will be introduced. A maximum stay of four hours will also be introduced in these car parks.

The free Cherry Grove Car Park in Haverfordwest will also be removed from the council’s list of car parks.

Anyone wishing to comment or object to these changes must do so in writing, either by letter or email to Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, County Hall, Haverfordwest or parking@pembrokeshire.gov.uk by June 16.

For this and other public notices, see pages 89 to 91 of May 26’s Western Telegraph or visit westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.