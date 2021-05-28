PLANS have been submitted to build a housing development consisting of 20 houses and associated infrastructure at Evening Star Farm, Pentlepoir.
Denmore homes has submitted an outline planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council to demolish an existing bungalow and build a residential development of around 20 units (including some affordable housing) land south of Evening Star Farm, Hill Lane.
The development consists of a mixture of one and two storey dwellings, semi-detached houses and flats. The application is in outline with all matters other than access reserved.
The site is a 'roughly triangular' area of land consisting of the bungalow, horse yards and stables.
The aim of the development is 'to provide marketable and attractive dwellings in a sustainable location within the settlement boundary of Pentlepoir'.
The application goes on to state that the development 'would provide an attractive mix of dwellings, including detached dwellings, semidetached dwellings and flats'.
It is anticipated that some of the units would be designated as affordable housing.
Plans for the development have been prepared by Ian Bartlett, Planning Design Architecture who is also the lead agent for the development.
The character of the development would reflect and sustain the prevailing character of the area in terms of layout, scale, appearance and design of the dwellings, according to the application.
The planning reference number is 21/0132/PA and all comments must be received by the director of community services at County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP or via the authority's website by June 9.