PANDA the dog has finally been put into the hands of her rightful owner after an extraordinary court battle for ownership which saw the dog give birth to a litter of puppies.
Court reports described it as ‘a life crisis’ as the animal was transferred into possession of the police having just given birth to one day old puppies.
Both Max Goldsworthy, 19, of Clarbeston Road, and Lauren Elizabeth Moseley, 20, of Prendergast, Haverfordwest, put in applications claiming ownership of the black and white Staffordshire bull, English bull terrier cross.
After Goldsworthy didn’t show up to court to defend his claim of ownership, Haverfordwest’s Magistrates’ ruled that the dog would go into the custody of Ms Moseley.
In a bitter blow to Goldsworthy, not only did he lose the civil case, he also has to pay court costs amounting to £1636, to be paid by Wednesday, June 23.
In the ruling, made on Wednesday, May 26, court lists state that it was proved there was expectation that the animal would be returned to Ms Moseley after being put into temporary care.