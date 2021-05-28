WALLY, Tenby’s wandering walrus, who recently forsook Pembrokeshire for Cornwall, and later western France, may have been injured in a boat collision.
Fortunately for Wally lovers, and Wally himself, the injuries appear to be slight.
Wally, who recently delighted visitors to Tenby, keen to get a glimpse of him at his Tenby RNLI lifeboat slipway home, left Pembrokeshire earlier this month.
He was spotted during a Padstow Sealife Safaris trip in Cornwall on May 19.
Only two days before – on Monday May 17 - Wally was relaxing on the slipway in Tenby.
More recently, the charismatic marine mammal has been spotted in western France yesterday, May 27, near the Saint-Nicolas priory, in Sables-d'Olonne.
Markings appear to confirm the walrus is Tenby’s very own Wally.
Today, May 28, a post by Ville des Sables d'Olonne in France said a walrus had not been seen in the are for 50 years, adding: “A young walrus decided to visit us for a few hours. It measures between three and four metres and weighs nearly 350 kilos.
“The competent services are taking care of him as he is very slightly injured and stressed after a shock with a boat."
“Pelagis observatory advises walkers not to approach it, keep safe distance. This is a wild, dangerous, powerful animal that can go very fast ashore. ′′
