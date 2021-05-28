An application to create a cross country equestrian training and event facility at Cox Lake Farm, Robeston Wathen, Narberth, has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.
The full planning application, has been submitted by Mr and Mrs Simons of Cox Lake Farm on on behalf of their daughter Maggie Simons.
The change of use of the existing agricultural land at the farm would create an equestrian training/event facility that would be used for approximately six months a year and open from 8am until 7pm seven days a week.
The application site comprises of just over seven hectares of agricultural fields set within rolling countryside east of Robeston Wathen.
The fields are directly north of the farmstead with the A40 running adjacent to their northern boundaries and are bound by typical agricultural hedgerows.
A planning report states that physical development at the farm 'will remain minimal', comprising of improvements to the existing access and moving a hedge for enhanced visibility.
A new concrete access will be created leading into a reinforced grass parking area.
"A series of fixed obstacles will be located throughout the fields, comprising typical equine jumps, steps, sunken routes, ponds and raised mounds," reads the application.
The course will be available for private hire and ,should there be enough interest, may host single-two day events of up to 20 a year.
The proposal is for intermittent recreational equestrian use of the land, in combination with its current agricultural use.
Anyone with any comments on the development, planning reference 21/0146/PA can submit them to director of community services at County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP or via the authority's website by June 9.