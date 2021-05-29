David Simpson, leader at Pembrokeshire County Council, has made his latest statement ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

He has spoken about keeping Pembrokeshire tidy, the new 'play your part' campaign and of course, the predicted busy weekend and half term week.

David said: "Hello once again, I hope you are all well.

"This time last year we were in the middle of lockdown restrictions but, thankfully, this Whitsun we can once again enjoy the holiday break.

"Bank holidays offer the opportunity to have extended leave and well deserved breaks. Like me, I’m sure you are looking forward to this time and the weather forecast is looking brighter as we move into the weekend and next week.

"Although we now have the freedom to move around and explore we still need to ensure we play our part in protecting our county and environment.

"Being mindful of others and respecting our communities has been in place well before Covid; we all need to tread lightly, enjoy our recreational time but remember our footprints do impact on others.

"This week we are launching our 'play your part' campaign to ask people to take their litter with them and reduce the level of noise during the evening.

"We all love Pembrokeshire so let’s keep it clean and tidy and remember our voices can seem loud to some people, especially at night, so please, time to Shhh after dark…

"We will be placing new signs up around the county as gentle reminders that we can all do our bit and make a difference – please look out for Percy the puffin while you are out and about!

"We have also loaded some new posters onto our website and would love it if you could get involved.

"We’d like to encourage businesses, community centres, community groups and the like to print these posters off to support our campaign and let Percy the puffin spread the word. We are all here to support each other so please support Pembrokeshire by working together.

Download the posters at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/play-your-part

"I’m sure all you gardeners will also be looking forward to spending time in the garden this weekend.

"After the rain and sun everything is blossoming. We are all now seeing changes as the seasons move forward and the recovery is now under way.

"No doubt this next week we will see our first big increase in visitor numbers, Pembrokeshire is a key destination for many. We should all welcome our day trippers and visitors as they play a key role in helping our economy rebuild.

"I would encourage everyone to plan ahead and consider if you need to book for your favourite venue café, pub, restaurant etc.

"A few minutes researching and making calls in advance could save a lot of time or disappointment.

"I appreciate that this extra footfall will also increase demands on our services, however, we have dedicated and professional teams out on the ground doing fantastic work.

"These staff are often unsung heroes, but I know and appreciate the great work they are all doing in keeping Pembrokeshire clean, safe and tidy – a huge thank you from me. Please if you see our officers whilst you’re out and about say hello.

"So thank you once again for taking the time to read my update – have a lovely weekend everyone."