My good friend Neil Jackson, vice chairman of the Milford Haven branch of the British Legion, has reminded me of the importance of June 6.

Quoting Winston Churchill's stirring and historical 'We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, etc' speech, Neil poignantly pointed out: "This speech reminds us of the eventual sacrifice of the men and women who prepared for, and carried out the allied invasion on the Normandy landings. We must remember them. Unfortunately we were unable to do this in 2020, but will remember them this year at 11am on the Rath, Milford Haven on June 6. Those that were lost and those who survived."

Of course Neil is right. I was a WWII war baby, so I have no direct recollections of it, but my interest was awakened when I researched Milford's war years history for my musical play 'The Day War Broke Out.' Since then, my fascination hasn't waned at all, and this week, in TRM, I've picked out just a few Milford-related D-Day news clippings to help all of us remember.

Firstly, from the Western Telegraph's excellent 1994 publication, 'Pembrokeshire's D-Day,' which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Normandy landings:

"Ken Wonnacott was a Hakin Point lad of just 17 when he volunteered for active service with the Royal Navy in May of 1943, he was one of the youngest matelots to take part in the naval bombardment during Operation Overlord.

"The seaward operations of the Allied landings, named Operation Neptune, involved the largest naval force ever assembled, totalling seven battleships, two monitors, 23 cruisers, three gunboats, 105 destroyers and over 1000 smaller vessels.

"On board HMS Ulysses at Arromanches, able seaman Wonnacott worked in the control room when the ship was on action stations. The destroyer's main duty was to pound the German positions, providing protective cover for the Allied troops as they stormed the beaches."

Ken recalled: "We were given our targets to attack before the men went ashore. When the time came we went in with the destroyers first before the troops and once we attacked the targets and destroyed them we stood by to support the army going ashore, I could see wave after wave of men going ashore. It was incredible, words just can't describe it."

And here's a snap of the young Ken Wonnacott.

Another warship involved at Normandy was HMS Onslow and, from another local paper, Walter Phillips of Priory Rd, Milford Haven, recalled the day he joined the ship as a chief engine room artificer: "The ship was full of holes. She'd been hit by an aerial torpedo and shrapnel, and had to go into dry dock to be repaired. During the D-Day landings our job was to pick up the survivors, even though most of them had drowned by the time we got there. I remember trying to get to the bathroom, but it was full of dead bodies."

Now, with his permission, here are two items taken from Anthony Williams' book, 'We will remember them. World War 2.'

"One of the first soldiers ashore on June 6, 1944 was Sergeant Ivor Evans, Royal Army Service Corps, from Milford, but originally from Hazelbeach. Sgt Evans was wounded but survived, and his wife gave birth to a son shortly afterwards.

"Melbourne Parry Thomas of Sunny Bank Farm, Thornton was the second son of the family and as his father could not afford to keep him on the farm, he worked on the docks at Milford Haven before joining the Army and being trained as a tank driver. He also landed in Normandy , fighting through France, Belgium and Germany to survive the war."

When I wrote that play, knowing that Milford had seen an influx of American servicemen, I included a few 'Yankee characters,' some of whom 'rubbed the locals up the wrong way,' leading to a mass punch up in a song 'Fighting Uncle Sam.'

But in the Telegraph's publication, the wonderful Vernon Scott included the recollections of a few of our transatlantic cousins, like this one from Emmett Fish, from Pennsylvania: "We found a busy little town overlooking a very large harbour crowded with ships. The people were different from back home, but were welcoming and friendly. They tried to cover up the problems and hardship experienced after four years at war, and shared with us what they had, which wasn't a lot. The town was heaving at the seams with sailors of different nationalities, and British marines were there as well.

"Some nationalities never got on well with others: The Americans seldom hit it off with the French, but got along fine with the Canadians who had a number of ships based at Milford. We were moved from there a couple of weeks before D-Day. We were sad to be going and the fact that it was overcast and raining added to our gloom. Suddenly local people began assembling in an ever growing number outside the base, huddled under umbrellas.

"They waved and shouted 'So long Yanks, good luck!' It meant a great deal to us to know they cared that much. I wouldn't trade my time at Milford Haven for all the wealth in the world, and have often regretted not going back to see the folk who were so kind to us."

I'm grateful to Neil for reminding us about next week's Rath D-Day remembrance service.

Now for our teasers. Last week's (the one about digging holes) was a 'trick' one as, on the WT online messages, 'The Special One' pointed out: "You cannot dig half a hole, as any hole will be a whole hole." Kenneth Jones agreed: "A hole, is a hole, is a hole!" And so said Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Elinor Jones and Les Haynes. And to those who gave me calculations, sorry!

I won't be here next week so no poser this week.

When I return I'll be asking the question as to why Hakin's 'Cunjic' beach is listed on most maps and postcards as 'Conduit Beach.' It's always been Cunjic to me, but what do I know. Here's a postcard showing what I mean.

Last week it was my birthday. I'm now in '77 Sunset Strip' territory, so I'll leave you with John Barrymore's outlook: "A man is not old until regrets take the place of your dreams."

See you soon. Take care.