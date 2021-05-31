Gina Gavigan, marketing and development manager at The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) will be running a half marathon to raise funds for the trust's 'vital conservation work and research.'

The half marathon, named #RunWILD, will take place on Saturday, June 12, organised by Empower Wellbeing, and Gina has been training for it since March 2021.

Over 50 runners have signed up to #RunWILD, and on the day will run a mixture of 5km runs, 10km runs or a half marathon in support of the trust as part of the event.

Gina said: “I honestly still can’t believe that I’m training for a half marathon. As someone who hated running growing up I never thought I’d be able to take on a challenge like this.

"I’ll be taking part in the #RunWILD half marathon to raise funds for The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales. The impact of Covid-19 on the charity have been devastating and they need to raise funds to ensure our precious wildlife is protected and that the trust has a future.

"I joined Empower Runners last August and have never looked back. I’ve met so many wonderful, like-minded women who recognise the health and wellbeing benefits of running surrounded by nature along our amazing Welsh coast, mountains and canal paths."

Joanne Juliff, director at Empower Wellbeing said: “Every single runner has learned to run through Empower’s 'zero to park run' course which is targeted specifically for complete beginners.

"The purpose of Empower Wellbeing is to encourage and motivate individuals to take action to improve their wellbeing. Learning to run in a supportive, motivating environment has led to the creation of our incredible purple community.

"The emphasis is on getting out of your comfort zone, chatting and meeting new friends. It really is about so much more than running, and the thousands of pounds we’ve raised for charity over the last year is just one of the added benefits.

"The widely recognised benefits of becoming more physically active can certainly be seen amongst our army of runners, and now we have walkers too, with the recent launch of Empower Active to help people take that first step to achieving their 10,000 steps a day. We are delighted to support and raise funds for such a great cause.”

To support Gina's run and to donate, visit her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gina-gavigan.

Alternatively, to find out more about Empower Wellbeing, contact Joanne at joanne@empowerhealthandwellbeing.co.uk