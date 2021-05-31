Kevin John, the chief instructor at Milford Haven Karate Club, has been awarded the prestigious honour of his sixth dan for over 35 years of service, just as his karate club opens up again.

Kevin started learning karate as a child in 1985, and after almost 20 years, he took over the Milford Haven Karate Club from his old master, and has been teaching there since.

When gaining his dan levels from governing body Nakmas, Kevin showed his physical skills, including fighting and self defence up until his fourth dan.

After gaining the fourth, dans become honourary, and Kevin earned his fifth in 2015, after his successful application following his work with Milford Haven Karate Club.

He has had to wait six years for his sixth dan, and will have to wait seven years for his next, in 2028.

Having competed at European Championship level, Kevin is now looking forward to the return of his class in Milford Haven, as lockdown restrictions ease.

After shutting in March 2020, the karate club held their first session on Tuesday, May 25.

Kevin said: "I started back with the seniors first, to see how it goes, with social distancing in place at the sports centre.

"Hopefully, in about two or three weeks time now, I'll start back with my U9's, where we've got loads of new students."

To show interest in Milford Haven Karate Club, contact Kevin on 07581 044929 or via email at kajkarate@aol.com