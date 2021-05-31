Transport for Wales are encouraging people to plan ahead for any journeys they make this bank holiday weekend.

A mixture of good weather and the easing of lockdown restrictions means Wales, particularly Pembrokeshire, Barry Island and the north Wales coast are expected to be very busy.

Furthermore, events such as horse racing at Chester Racecourse is only expected to add to visitor numbers.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales safety and sustainability director, said: “With fine weather predicted for the bank holiday weekend we’re anticipating services will be busy all over the Wales and Borders network.

“Where possible, we’re putting on additional services to popular destinations such as Barry Island but capacity will be restricted to support social distancing and queuing systems will be in place at some stations.

“Our advice to everyone is check your journey plans before you travel, use our capacity checker tool to see which services are likely to be busy, buy a ticket in advance and follow our 'travel safer' guidance. Face coverings must also be worn on public transport, unless exempt.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and our security staff and the British Transport Police will be patrolling our network. To report an incident to the BTP, text 61016.”

Planned improvement work taking place over the bank holiday weekend means there will be no trains in either direction between Radyr and Pontypridd in south Wales from Friday to Monday, with rail replacement buses in operation.

In North Wales there are also no trains between Chester and Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool South Parkway from midday on Saturday to midday on Monday. Replacement buses will be available.