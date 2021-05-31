Pembrokeshire County Council has announced its 'play your part' campaign, to invite people to keep the county beautiful and welcoming this Whitsun half term.

The county council will display posters, stickers and beer mats across the county to remind people to do their bit.

The campaign, supported by Visit Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Dyfed-Powys Police, uses Percy the Pembrokeshire puffin to thank residents and visitors for helping keep Pembrokeshire special.

Pembrokeshire County Council chairman Cllr Mike James, said: “Percy will be popping up around the county to welcome everyone to enjoy all Pembrokeshire has to offer this summer - particularly people who pick up their litter and ‘shhhh’ on their way home from a fun night out in one of Pembrokeshire’s many wonderful pubs and restaurants.

“We’d love it if shops, businesses and communities would get involved and display our colourful posters and help spread the word about just how important it is that we all play our part.

“We have set up a special webpage where you can download the images and print them out. You can find all the items here https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/play-your-part

“I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank everyone who does their bit and helps keep Pembrokeshire a wonderful place to live and visit.”

Visit Pembrokeshire chief executive Emma Thornton, said: “Visit Pembrokeshire is delighted to support this new campaign.

“It links in beautifully with our own Summer Campaign “prepare, protect and preserve... it’s in our nature” which aims to encourage those visiting Pembrokeshire this summer to plan in advance and to preserve and protect what makes our beautiful county so special.

“We hope introducing Percy the puffin to reinforce these messages to locals and visitors alike will help make sure that everyone has a wonderful experience this summer.”

The campaign will continue to evolve with further exciting developments expected for later in the summer.

Dyfed-Powys Police superintendent Anthony Evans added: “We are very lucky to police beautiful areas across Pembrokeshire, which attract thousands of visitors every week over the summer months.

“With restrictions having been in place for so long, we understand that people are keen to visit and explore once more, and our officers are looking forward to welcoming you. We will be here if you need any help, but we ask that you help us by being respectful of the areas you visit.

“We will be working closely with partners to protect beaches, countryside and waterways – you can help us by making sure you take all your rubbish and belongings with you, and leaving no trace of your visit.

“We want you to enjoy, but be safe, sensible and respectful – to ensure places are left as they were found. We ask that you be mindful of people who live in the areas you are visiting by acting responsibly.”

Cllr Paul Harries, chairman of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, commented: “We’re keen to do all we can to encourage wider messaging that helps to look after our iconic national park coastline and supports our local communities to feel safe this summer.

“The eye-catching creative images are a great way of engaging with our residents and visitors to encourage everyone to leave no trace and take care of our county, and fits perfectly with the Authority’s wider tread lightly campaign work this season. And what better icon to use to front the joint campaign than the National Park’s most well-known and much-loved seabird – the puffin.”