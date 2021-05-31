Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity has received a cheque of £5,000 from the Port of Milford Haven, which has supported Sandy Bear as their charity of the year.
The Milford Haven-based charity has also recently received donations from NFU Mutual and Pembroke Power Station.
Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club are also hosting their virtual duck race on Sunday, May 30 in aid of Sandy Bear.
The Port of Milford Haven named Sandy Bear their charity of the year for 2021, after supporting Haverfordwest-based Get the Boys a Lift in 2020.
Sara Aicken, PR and communications executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “Our partnership with Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity is going from strength to strength.
"Our staff have already been busy fundraising this year and we recently received a talk from the team about the charity and the important work they do supporting grieving families. We’re looking forward to supporting them throughout the remainder of 2021 and raising awareness of their services.”
Sandy Bear said: "The team at Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity are really enjoying collaborating with Port of Milford Haven, our charity of the year partner.
"Our highlight so far has been meeting with the port team to talk about child bereavement and how we can collectively support children and young people.
"We are very fortunate to have the backing of a great team at the port."
To read more about the relationship between the Port of Milford Haven and Sandy Bear, visit: http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19252276.port-milford-havens-charity-year-sandy-bear-offers-thanks/.