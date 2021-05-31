Milford Haven School was one of 66 across Wales to be awarded a grant from Food for Life get togethers, enabling them to take part in this year’s 'the big lunch.'

The school has a small group of pupils who head up a ‘surfers against sewage’ group, promoting sustainability and environmental issues across its community.

The group will be using their grant to host a lunch to gather support and raise awareness for their cause.

They will be hosting a Covid-safe picnic style lunch outdoors, during which they hope to share what they have learnt and to role model positive behaviours, such as using reusable drinks bottles or wooden cutlery instead of plastic ones in their lunchboxes.

Having a direct and positive impact on their local community and environment, the pupils see this lunch as an opportunity to showcase more sustainable alternatives to single use plastic packaging.

Food for Life get togethers programme started in June 2019 and connects people from all ages and backgrounds through growing, cooking and sharing good food.

The big lunch is an Eden Project Communities initiative celebrating community connections which encourages people to get to know each other a little better.

This year, The Big Lunch is kicking off the 66 projects throughout June across Wales, taking place both virtually and in person.

Ysgol y Deri Special School in Penarth and All Saints School in Wrexham are two others to have been granted funds.

Louise Shute, programme manager of Food for Life get togethers in Wales, said: “We are so pleased that our latest round of grants is enabling us to help deliver 66 projects across the length and breadth of Wales. It’s great to see so many different communities across Wales coming together to enjoy and celebrate good food.

“The schools are so pleased to be able to bring people together in their community and the children are looking forward to preparing delicious food, with many using fruit and vegetables grown on site or locally.”