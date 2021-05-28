A FASCINATING round of Harrison Allen Bowl cup action saw two ties go down to the wire - with Carew scraping through at home to Narberth by just 2 runs, after scoring 151-4 and then restricting Narberth to 149-8.

Narberth needed 10 runs off the last over, but didn't quite make it after skipper Ben Hughes had gone for a boundary to snatch victory off the final delivery and was caught out.

Kyle Quartermaine had hit a superb 65, which included four fours and three sixes, with brother Ben (29), Lewis Hough (15) and Had Luff (13) also making useful contributions.

Sean Whitfield (2 for 19), Rhys Davies (2 for 44) and Yori Hicks (3 for 26) took crucial wickets for Carew to ensure victory in the tightest of finishes.

Earlier, Nick Davies led the Carew batting with three fours and three sixes in his 54 and had support from Tim Hicks (20), Rhys Davies (10), skipper Sean Whitfield (29) and late runs by Brian Hall (21 not out) and Luke Hicks (11 not out).

Ben Quartermaine (2 for 35), Louie Davies (1 for 36), Matthew Johns (1 for 27) and Ben Hughes (1 for 51) took the wickets for Narberth.

In another thrilling finish Whitland (135-5) finished just five runs short at home to Llangwm (140-6), with Jonathan Thomas unbeaten on 57no.

Crucial knocks from Steve Mills (49) and Phil Llewellyn (44) proved enough for Llangwm in the end, despite the efforts of Connor Bowen (3-30). Joe Phillips (3-26) took three wickets for the visitors.

Neyland are through to the quarter-finals, after the defending division one champions posted 177 for 3 to beat Hook (81 for 9) by 96 runs.

Patrick Belleby’s magnificent unbeaten century (101no) along with some accurate bowling from Brad McDermott-Jenkins (2-12), Ross Hardy (3-4), Andrew Miller (2-30), Geraint Rees (2-14) meant Hook fell well short.

Division Three side Stackpole found the going tough as they were bowled out for a meagre 31 runs by Lawrenny, who eased into the last eight for the loss of one wicket.

Jamie Lewis (2-6), Rob Williams (3-15), Ryan Morton (2-3), and Steve Lewis (2-3) tore through the Stackpole line-up, before Thomas Cole (20) and Ryan Morton (11no) scored the winning runs.

There was another exciting finish as Burton's total of 128-6 proved just enough to beat Pembroke Dock (110-7) by just 18 runs.

Toby Hayman (49) and Jack Davies (42) scored crucial runs for Burton, but George Smith took a superb 5-21 to keep the Dockers' hopes alive.

In reply, Billy Woods (21no) and Scott Griffiths (20) top scored for the visitors, but Burton’s Matthew Webb (3-17) and Morgan Scale (2-24) took wickets as the hosts secured the win.

Herbrandston finished on 107-8 as they bowed out of the competition with a defeat at home to Kilgetty (148-9) by just 41 runs.

Kilgetty's Toby Pool (75) was the stand-out performer with the bat, but Rob Kingston (2-37) and Leigh Marchant (2-3) each took a couple of wickets for the home side.

When Herbrandston came to the crease Charlie Malloy (51no) did everything he could to try steer the division two outfit to victory over their league rivals, but Richard Cope’s scintillating 4-10 and Toby Poole’s 2-24 sealed victory.

Meanwhile Johnston chased down Pembroke’s 149-6 with three wickets remaining to secure victory on 150-7.

Pembroke's Jon Rogers (67) and Jack Harries (33) scored the bulk of their runs, with Lee Summons (2-26) taking a couple of wickets for the visitors.

Johnston's Liam Boswell’s 56 led the reply, with support from Leigh Walters, Josh Hicks and Gino Cleal, who all got 18, despite the bowling efforts of George Davies (4-36) and Rob Smythe (2-29).

Cresselly got the highest score of the round, notching up 218-2, to emphatically beat Hundleton (43 all out) by 175 runs.

Alex Bailey (80), Dan Sutton (56), James Goldsworthy (30no) and Iwan Izzard (27no) punished the visitors' bowlers, before Charlie Arthur (5-17) and Mike Shaw (3-8) destroyed the batting line up.

Quarter final draw:

Kilgetty v Carew

Llangwm v Cresselly

Burton v Johnston

Neyland v Lawrenny