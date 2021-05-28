A QUITE frankly fascinating round of Harrison Allen Bowl cup action saw two ties go down to the closest of margins, with the quarter-final draw resulting in division 1 big guns preparing to meet each other in the next round.

Carew scraped through at home to Narberth winning their tie by just 2 runs, scoring 151-4 to Narberth’s 149-8.

In a do-or-die encounter Carew batted first with Brian Hall making 21no and Luke Hicks 11no along with Whitfield (29) and Tim Hicks (20) to scrape a score of just over a century and a half.

Sitting sixth and seventh respectively in division 1, it was no surprise this would turn into a close encounter, but not in Carew, or Narberth's, wildest dreams – or perhaps worst nightmares – could they think heart palpitations would be tested to such a degree when the second innings played out.

Narberth came into bat and the Quartermaine brothers did everything they could to get their side over the wining line making a combined 94 (Kyle, 65, Ben, 29,).

Such was the intensity of the game that it came down to Narberth skipper Ben Hughes, who attempted to make a six off the final ball and was caught, that the game was decided.

Kudos to Iori Hicks, Rhys Davies and Sean Whitfield who dragged Carew over the game line with bowling figures of 3-26, 2-44 and 2-19 respectively.

In another momentous finish Whitland (135-5) lost at home to Llangwm (140-6) by just 5 runs.

Whitland’s Jonathan Thomas got the score of the game making 57no but the combined batting totals of Steve Mills (49), Phil Llewellyn (44) were enough for Llangwm to win by the tightest of margins.

As ever Pembroke County teams produced masterclasses in bowling expertise, this time demonstrated by the form of Joe Phillips, Llangwm, 3-26, and Connor Bowen, Whitland, 3-30.

The big guns will face each other with division one champions Neyland welcoming their current closest rivals to the title ‘best team in the county’ – Lawrenny in the next round.

Patrick Belleby’s 101no along with some stella bowling figures from Brad McDermott-Jenkins (2-12), Ross Hardy (3-4), Andrew Miller (2-30), Geraint Rees (2-14) meant Hook had no reply to Neyland’s 177-3, mustering 81-9 in what was a trying but brave attempt in a draw that never favoured the division 2 side.

It was even worse for division 3 Stackpole who were left stunned after being bowled out for 31 by Lawrenny, who only needed 32-1 to go through and take their place in the tie of the quarters.

Bowling figures were off the chart for Lawrenny with Jamie Lewis (2-6), Rob Williams (3-15), Ryan Morton (2-3), and Steve Lewis (2-3), all taking wickets. The solitary wicket take for Stackpole was by Alan Webster (1-13).

There was another fingernail biting finish between Burton (128-6) beating Pembroke Dock (110-7) by just 18 runs.

Burton went into bat first, with Toby Hayman’s 49 and Jack Davies’ 42 helping them amass their winning lead.

During the innings George Smith took a superb 5-21 leaving the Dockers coming into bat thinking they had every right to prepare for the next round of the cup, however Burton’s Matthew Webb (3-17) and Morgan Scale (2-24) had other ideas.

Pembroke Dock made 110-7 with Billy Woods 21no and Scott Griffiths 20 the best of their batting scores.

Another close encounter saw Herbrandston (107-8) lose at home to Kilgetty (148-9) by just 41 runs.

In what would have ended up as a tense affair with the scores so close, Kilgetty went to bat first and built a respectable lead - Toby Pool (75) clearly the standout performer.

Robert Hood (1-30), Rob Kingston (2-37), Leigh Marchant (2-3) and Charlie Malloy (1-30) endeavoured to try drive down Kilgetty’s total.

When Herbrandston came to the crease Charlie Malloy (51no) did everything he could to try steer the division 2 outfit to victory over their league rivals, however bowling prevailed with Richard Cope’s scintillating 4-10 and Toby Poole’s 2-24, and wickets taken by Livi Hughes and Anthony Bevans, sealing victory.

Johnston beat Pembroke chasing down Pembroke’s 149-6 with three wickets remaining (150-7).

Pembroke scored through Jon Rogers (67) and Jack Harries (33), Lee Summons (2-26) doing the damage with the ball in the first innings.

When Johnston came to the crease Liam Boswell’s 56 went a long way to claiming victory with support from Leigh Walters, Josh Hicks and Gino Cleal who all got 18.

Pembroke’s George Davies could feel particularly hard done by with bowling figures of 4-36 meriting better reward than to be dumped out the competition.

Cresselly got the highest score of the round scoring 218-2, Alex Bailey 80, Dan Sutton 56, and James Goldsworthy and Iwan Izzard (30no and 27no respectively) finishing off the innings.

Division 5 Hundleton did their best but could do little in response being bowled out for 43.

Quarter final draw:

Kilgetty v Carew

Llangwm v Cresselly

Burton v Johnston

Neyland v Lawrenny