WALLY, Pembrokeshire’s wandering walrus, has delighted and enthralled visitors and residents since he first turned up in the county on March 20.
Sadly, after two months where he entertained us with his antics, he appears to have paddled off in search of adventures new.
He first went to Cornwall, where he was spotted during a Padstow Sealife Safaris trip.
More recently, Wally, or at least a walrus matching his description, has been spotted in western France.
He's even spawned a spin-off for public affection, Little Wally.
Here's some of our previous Wally stories from his first visit to Pembrokeshire through to his last…
Wally was first sighted in Pembrokeshire on March 20.
He was photographed snoozing and taking a dip.
There were even more pictures.
It wasn't long before he came to Tenby.
He boarded boats, and even sunk one...
People flocked to Tenby to view Wally and his antics.
He was even spotted wearing a starfish
Wally made his Tenby home at the town's lifeboat station, where he occasionally had to be moved.
Sometimes a horn had to be used.
There were previous fears he had left, only for Wally to return.
There were concerns about Wally's welfare from some.
Wallymania spread through Tenby.
There was a book written about him.
And then a beer named in his honour.
While Wally seems to be enjoying his continental adventures, despite a recent minor mishap with a boat, his time as Pembrokeshire's most famous visitor is sure to be remembered for many years.