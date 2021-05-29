With the long weekend now upon us, and many visitors expected to visit Pembrokeshire's beautiful beaches, it seems a good time to remind ourselves of current canine restrictions.
Between May 1 and September 30, 11 beaches throughout the county will have restrictions on allowing dogs.
Whitesands and Tenby North are two beaches with complete canine restrictions throughout the five months, including this bank holiday weekend.
