With the bank holiday weekend and half term week expected to the busy in the area, measures to limit the launching of personal watercraft at Freshwater East are being put back in place.

A security guard was first employed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority on the slipway last summer, following several reports of water safety incidents relating to the vessels.

Use of the slipway will be restricted at peak times on key dates from the end of May until at least the end of August to help ensure people are able to enjoy their visit to the beach safely. People launching boats and other vessels will still be allowed to use the slipway.

National park authority chief executive, Tegryn Jones said: “We are appealing to everyone who wants to visit the national park to plan ahead, to tread lightly and respect the land, the community and each other.

“This initiative is just one example of where we are putting additional resources in place to help reinforce these messages so that everyone can enjoy themselves, whether they’re seeking a high-octane activity or peace and tranquillity.

“Following last year’s successful trial, we are confident this scheme will encourage more personal watercraft users to use suitable launching points away from busy beaches such as Freshwater East.

“The security guard will also be able to highlight the designated aquabatics area on the Milford Haven Waterway and provide guidance on how disturbance to wildlife can be minimised.”

The slipway at Freshwater East, which is owned by the national park authority, will be manned by a representative from Diogel Security starting from Saturday 29 May.