NETFLIX has announced a new range of films and TV series coming to the streaming platform in June.
Netflix now have tough competition from the likes of Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Now TV, meaning we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films of late.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease -and hopefully the weather improves! - people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films in the weeks ahead
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming in June.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
June 1
- Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) – Biographical crime drama centered around a 17-year-old girl who planned on taker her own life only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive.
- Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Space documentary that takes an in-depth look into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light by the observatories from around the world.
- Boogeyman (2005) – Mid-2000s horror starring Barry Watson as a young man struggled to deal with the childhood terror that has never stopped haunting him.
- CoComelon (Season 3) – Three more hour-long episodes of the animated kids series from YouTube.
- Colombiana (2011) – Action-thriller starring Zoe Saldana as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child.
- Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons) – BBC comedy duo series starring Steve Delaney and Rory Kinnear.
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) – Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man.
- Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1) – Fitness coach Joe Wicks helps people achieve their exercise goals.
- Married to Medicine (Season 2) – Reality TV series centered around the married ladies of Atlanta’s exclusive medical inner circle.
- Nigella: At My Table (Season 1) – Cooking series with famous celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.
- Octonauts (4 Seasons) – Children’s animated series.
- One Chance (2013) – James Corden headlines this biopic on Britain’s Got Talent winner, Paul Potts.
- Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1) – Royalty docuseries looking at the life of Prince Charlies.
- Roh (2019) – Malaysian horror.
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013) – Japanese action-drama.
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013) – Japanese action-drama sequel.
- Soul (2019) – Malaysian horror centered around a family who is visited by a strange girl with a horrifying prediction.
- Summoned (2013) – Lionsgate movie about a high-profile court case that sees members of the jury slowly being murdered.
- Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021) N – Children’s animated musical.
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons) – Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia.
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020) – A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor.
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020) – The steam engines of Sodor worry for their future as Kenji, a high-speed electric engine, threatens the usefulness of steam power.
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020) – The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine.
- Thomas and Friends (Season 24) – Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor.
- Top Coppers (Season 1) – BBC comedy series about two detectives trying to rid the streets of crime.
June 2
- Carnaval (2021) N – Brazilian comedy that sees a heartbroken influencer take her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival where she learns life isn’t just about the likes of social media.
- Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – The final season of the Canadian comedy series.
- Sophie Seeks 7 (2014) – Polish comedy.
June 3
- Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N – Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama.
- Dancing Queens (2021) N – Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer.
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) N – Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix.
- Summertime (Season 2) N – Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild.
- The Girl and the Gun (2019) – Filipino crime thriller.
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021) N– David Attenborough narrated documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe.
- Human: The World Within (Season 1) N – PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies.
- Sweet and Sour (2021) N – Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague.
- Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N – fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world, children are being born as hybrids, half-animal and half-human. Gus, a half-deer and half-human leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveller to journey across America in search of answers to his past.
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N – African rom-com.
- Yesterday (2019) – Danny Boyle directs this alternative reality where The Beatles never existed.
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N – Documentary about our feline friends.
June 7
- Strange But True (2019) – Thriller about a woman who surprised the family of her deceased boyfriend’s family with a pregnancy announcement.
June 9
- Awake (2021) N – apocalypse sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier, whose daughter may hold the cure to saving humanity, who after a devasting world event has lost the ability to sleep.
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) N – Docu-series hosted by food critic Daym Drops looking for the best hot spots for fried food.
- Tragic Jungle (2021) N – Period drama about a woman fleeing to the jungle to escape an arranged marriage.
June 10
- Locombianos (Season 1) N – New episode – Colombian stand-up specials.
- Trese (Season 1) N – Philippines animated action thriller where mythical creatures are hiding amongst humans.
June 11
- Lupin (Part 2) N – Assane is back and he’s out for revenge in the return of Netflix’s biggest international series to date.
- Skater Girl (2021) N – Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama that sees Prerna, a rural Indian teenager, find love for Skateboarding and against all odds wants to pursue her dream of competing in the national championships.
June 14
- Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) N – A new spinoff series for Elite diving into some of the untold stories of characters from the hit Spanish show.
June 15
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) N – Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series.
- Let’s Eat (Season 1) – Thai romantic comedy series.
- Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) N – More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation.
- Silver Skates (2020) N – Russian period drama.
- Song One (2014) – Music drama starring Anne Hathaway about a young woman getting into a relationship with her brother’s favorite musician.
- The Karate Kid (2010) – The rebooted Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith drops onto Netflix UK.
- Unwind Your Mind (2021) N – New interactive special to help you unwind and relax.
- Workin’ Moms (Season 5) N – Canadian comedy series about a working mom trying to juggle all the complexities of life.
June 16
- Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N – Another batch of episodes spinning off the popular Elite character.
June 17
- Black Summer (Season 2) N – The next set of episodes of the zombie-filled series from the creators of Z-Nation.
- The Gift (Season 3) N – Turkish fantasy series returns for a third outing.
June 18
- Elite (Season 4) N – Spanish crime-drama centered around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder.
- Fatherhood (2021) N – Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.
- Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N – Tamil and Tegu language crime-comedy centered around a nomadic gangster who finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while trying to find a place to call home.
- Rurouni Kenshin 1-3 – All three live-action Japanese action movies.
- So Not Worth It (Season 1) N – Korean TV sitcom.
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N – Reality series following three travelers visiting the best holiday rentals around the globe.
June 23
- Good on Paper (2021) N – Romantic crime-comedy starring Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N – Netflix’s “hottest” reality series returns as a new group of gorgeous single contestants compete for the cash grand prize of $100,000 but at the cost of giving up sex.
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point (2021) N – Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself.
- The Naked Director (Season 2) N – Japanese comedy-drama centered around the life and career of Toru Muranishi, the porn director that revolutionized the industry in the 1980s.
June 25
- Sex/Life (Season 1) N – Drama following a love triangle.
June 29
- StarBeam (Season 4) N – Kids animated series.
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture (2021) N – A tongue-in-cheek adult animated feature that tells the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British with a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his beer-loving bro Sam Adams.
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series) N – Documentary crime series.
