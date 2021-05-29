Milford Haven Quakers has announced that starting Sunday, May 30, their weekly meeting will take place once again at Friends Meeting House.
The meetings will be subject to Covid-19 regulations and take place in the front garden, should the weather permit, at 11am.
Some essential building work has taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Quakers have added a page to their website concerning a walk around Milford Haven.
To read more about the Milford Haven Quakers and their history in the town, being the first inhabitants in SA73, visit their website: https://www.milfordhavenquakers.org/.