Please note that you could commit a criminal offence if you post anything in the comments section that could prejudice any future legal proceedings.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the sudden death of a 27-year-old man, whose body was found in Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 29).
The man's remains were discovered at around 3am, this morning.
The two arrested men remain in police custody at this time and Dyfed-Powys Police investigations are continuing.
Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees said: “We appreciate the large police presence would have caused disruption and concern for the community, and we thank them for their support and understanding at this difficult time.”
The area around Laws Street and Bush Street was cordoned off for a significant period.
Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is asked to call police, quoting reference DP-20210529-054.
