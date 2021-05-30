Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the sudden death of a 27-year-old man found in Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, at around 3am on Saturday, May 29.
Two men have been arrested in connection with his death and remain in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Detective chief inspector Jonathan Rees said: “We appreciate the large police presence would have caused disruption and concern for the community, and we thank them for their support and understanding at this difficult time.”
Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is asked to call police, quoting reference: DP-20210529-054.
You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.