Haverfordwest County AFC has confirmed that six players have left Bridge Meadow following the end of the season.

Club stalwart Sean Pemberton has retired, and the loans of Danny Williams (Cardiff City) and Matthew Turner (Leeds United) have ended.

Trystan Jones, Marcus Griffiths and Nicky Palmer have also been released with the club's best wishes.

Pemberton had a happy send-off with a 2-0 win over Cefn Druids at Bridge Meadow Stadium in their final game.

The 35 year-old skipper was given a guard of honour before the match, and left the field to the applause of players and staff.

"The Bluebirds would like to put on record its thanks to all players that will be leaving the club," said a statement.

"Sean Pemberton has been a model player in all aspects of his involvement with our club, and we are hugely grateful to him.

"We would also like to thank the two loan players, Danny Williams and Matthew Turner, for their key contributions.

"Trystan Jones made 17 appearances in the Haverfordwest County defence this season after joining earlier in the season.

"Marcus Griffiths featured in 28 matches this season, contributing two goals, including the last in a thumping 3-0 win over Newtown.

"Nicky Palmer has been at Haverfordwest County for a number of seasons and will be missed after making four appearances.

"We would like to wish all players the very best in the future. Once a Bluebird, always a Bluebird."

The club has also announced that Wales international, Jazz Richards has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Former Swansea City and Cardiff City player Richards, who made 14 appearances for Wales, joined the Bluebirds in March.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Gajda has also signed a contract extension with the Bluebirds until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Polish-American stopper joined from Stal Mielec in the Polish second tier at the start of the season, and has made 19 appearances.