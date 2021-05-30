Lermoos Legend registered back-to-back victories at Ffos Las Racecourse when he took the two-mile handicap chase for owner Jonathan Martin on Saturday.
The six-year old gelding, with Sean Bowen in the saddle, and winner over course and distance 19 days earlier, landed the double for Peter Bowen's stable.
Jumping superbly off the fast pace in the two mile chase, Lermoos came wide and late, with a race-winning leap at the last for a narrow but comfortable win.
There was plenty of money for rising star Lermoos, who was sent off as the 6-4 favourite, and scored by a neck from the 66-1 outside chance Cape Robin.
Owner Martin, who has been a long standing owner in the Bowen yard with one of his best known horses being Strumble Head, was delighted with the success.
Another Welsh jockey in the winners' enclosure was Ben Jones, son of Clerk of the Course Dai Jones, who was successful on Jemima P, trained by Emma Lavelle. The 7-4F defeated Black Buble by six and a half lengths.
Sam Twiston-Davies rode a double aboard Wicked West, who was very impressive in the maiden hurdle for trainer Dr Richard Newland, and Brief Times who took the closing bumper.
The opening handicap hurdle went to Mosambo, ridden by Ciaran Gethings for the Tom George yard. Other winners on the card were Timeforaspin and Beau Haze.
Results at Ffos Las: Saturday, 29 May: Going Good to Soft (Good in places):
17:30: Irish Store Sales with Itm Mares' Handicap Hurdle: 1st Mosambo 9/2, 2nd Get an Oscar 9/2, 3rd Pretty Stranger 33/1.
18:00: Connollys Red Mills Handicap Chase: 1st Lermoos Legend 6/4 f, 2nd Cape Robin 66/1, 3rd Elios D'or 16/1.
18:30: Oil 4 Wales Maiden Hurdle: 1st Wicked West 5/6 f, 2nd Chantilly Haze 11/1, 3rd King's Counsel 16/1.
19:00: Blakemore Builders Novices' Handicap Chase: 1st Jemima P 7/4 f, 2nd Black Buble 4/1.
19:30: Kp Tyres Handicap Hurdle: 1st Timeforaspin 3/1, 2nd Voodoo Doll 15/2.
20:00: Turf Services LTD Handicap Hurdle: 1st Beau Haze 11/10 f, 2nd Pickamix 28/1, 3rd Comeonthebull 16/1.
20:30: Derek Burridge Trophies Open National Hunt Flat: 1st Brief Times 15/2, 2nd Pilgrims King 85/40 f, 3rd Let's Have Another 5/2.