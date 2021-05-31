HEADING off to west Wales in a campervan this summer?

If you are, and you fancy kipping down for the night in a car park, you had best check out who owns it, and which area it is in.

For Pembrokeshire County Council is clamping down on campervan-users who don't use registered sites.

Enforcement teams will be targeting campervans parked up in council car parks at Freshwater West and Manorbier, as regulations are imposed to prevent overnight stays.

Flyers will be placed on motorhomes parked on the highway to highlight the overnight camping restrictions.

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events, said Pembrokeshire was looking forward to welcoming visitors back, and requested them to travel considerately and carefully when they are here.

“We are politely requesting everyone to tread lightly when visiting Pembrokeshire’s beauty spots,” he said.

“If you have a motor caravan or a motorhome, please plan ahead and stay at one of Pembrokeshire’s many fantastic licensed campsites. Overnight camping in beauty spots has a negative impact on our environment – please help us to take care of it by staying at a registered campsite, these are all set up and looking forwarded to meeting you.”

In addition, the council will be engaging with owners of motorhomes and campervans – and carrying out enforcement for those staying overnight in the authority’s car parks, over coming days and weeks.