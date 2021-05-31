Pembrokeshire has more Blue Flag beaches than anywhere else in Wales.

In total eleven beaches across the county can fly the coveted Blue Flag, which is a symbol of quality for beaches.

Blue Flag awards are recognised worldwide.

The county’s Blue Flag winning beaches are:

Amroth,

Newgale,

Saundersfoot,

Dale,

Whitesands,

Coppet Hall,

Tenby North,

Tenby South,

Tenby Castle Beach,

Poppit Sands

Broad Haven North.

A further seven county beaches also achieved Green Coast Awards.

The Green Coast Awards recognise the ‘hidden gems’ of the coastline that also have excellent quality of water but not the same level of infrastructure as traditional seaside resorts.

The Green Coast Awards went to Abereiddy, Freshwater East, Manorbier, Penally, Caerfai, Druidston and West Angle Bay.

The Blue Flag Awards and Green Coast Awards are run in Wales by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy.

The coastal awards play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment.

All award-winning beaches must meet and maintain the highest environmental standards and achieve tough international bathing water quality targets.

Cllr Paul Miller, the Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “These fantastic accolades underline that Pembrokeshire has outstanding beaches and amenities that make them - and Pembrokeshire as a whole - fantastic places to visit and enjoy.

“We are proud once again to be able to demonstrate that our coastline has some of the best water quality throughout the United Kingdom.

“As we come into another summer season our message is to have fun, stay safe and be respectful of others and the incredible natural environment with which we have been blessed.”

Keep Wales Tidy’s Chief Executive Lesley Jones said: “We are lucky to have some of the world’s best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.

“We hope that visitors returning to our stunning coastline will cherish it more than ever and enjoy our beaches responsibly.

“Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you.”

This year Wales has been awarded a record 43 Blue Flags for its beaches plus four for its marinas.

The awards were not handed out last year due to the pandemic.