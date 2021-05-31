PAUL Satori and the VC Gallery will be celebrating their volunteers during national 'Volunteer Week'.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home will be taking the opportunity to recognise the commitment and dedication that volunteers contribute to the organisation in “Time” to Thank Volunteers.

Local people are encouraged to look out for displays in all of the Sartori stores throughout the county which will be themed around 'time' to celebrate the wonderful devotion by many volunteers.

“We are very grateful for the commitment of every one of our volunteers at Paul Sartori," said Eleanor Evans, Paul Sartori We Care project officer.

"The last year or so has been extremely difficult for everyone. We’ve all had to cope with significant changes in our lives and have all had to adapt. What has stayed the same is the enormous support and commitment of volunteers at Paul Sartori. Quite simply, we couldn’t do it without them.”

The VC Gallery are planning a number of events and schemes to celebrate their volunteers.

They will be handing out certificates of honour and hosting a barbecue at their Dig 4 Victory site, overlooking St Brides Bay, on Sunday, June 6.

The VC Gallery will also be reviving the Time Bank scheme with the support of Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS), which rewards volunteers with credits that they can exchange for activities or the skills of others.

Chris Paling, newly appointed volunteer coordinator explained how essential the volunteers are at The VC Gallery and how hard they work.

“The level of commitment is amazing,” said Chris.

“There are so many people willing to offer their skills that I have been quite blown away since I started here three weeks ago. If I had not found myself in the fortunate position of having a job here, I would certainly be one of them.”

Volunteers’ Week begins nationally on Tuesday, June 1, and runs to Monday, June 7, following the theme of “A Time to Say Thanks”.

Paul Sartori is actively seeking volunteers to join the team, particularly in Letterston. More information can be found on the charity’s website: https://paulsartori.org/ or on the Volunteering Wales website: https://volunteering-wales.net/ or contact Eleanor to have an informal discussion on 01437 763223, email: eleanor@paulsartori.org.

For information on how to volunteer with The VC Gallery please email chris@thevcgallery.com or call 01437 765873.