Some lucky Pembrokeshire NHS staff workers could experience coasteering, dolphin watching or foraging over the next few months, thanks to the team at Experience Wales Live.

The organisation wants to thank the NHS and at the same time promote what Wales has to offer.

A spokesperson for the Experience Wales Live project said: "We are four people with normal jobs who are working around the clock to raise £27,500 to take at least 84 NHS Wales staff on incredible experiences throughout Wales over a 21-day period to say a massive thank you for all their work during this pandemic.

"We will be trying to help promote local areas and businesses along the way to support their recovery as well.

"Our ambitions are simple - to help as much of Wales recover as possible."

The team is looking for local NHS workers in the area to take part in the Pembrokeshire activities.

Some of the activities include Celtic Quest Coasteering or foraging in St Davids, plus archery in Carmarthen or dolphin-watching in Newquay.

Alongside these activities the team at Experience Wales Live will be documenting the participants activities in order to create promotional videos for Wales and Pembrokeshire.

The founder of the project Simon Grice said: "I started this project for a host of different reasons - the main three were to help normalise outdoor activities such as gorge-walking, encourage people who have noticed a deterioration in their mental health to get outside, and to thank our NHS for the work it has done over the past year.

"I have struggled with my mental health, especially after the lockdown and I noticed it helped me to get outside. My mother lives in Lancaster and she was taken ill during the pandemic and was had great treatment from the NHS."

In the last month since its launch the team at Experience Wales Live has raised £3,480 of its much larger target, set at £27,500.

Despite not having met its fundraising target they are still going ahead with the 21-day project planned for June 21 to July 12.

The money will cover all aspects of the project including the activities themselves, the monetary expenses of the crew and the work needed to create promotional videos for Wales.

Those wishing to donate can do so on the projects website here.

And those wishing to take part can contact the team via their email address team@experiencewales.live .