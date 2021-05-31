CRESSELLY beat Haverfordwest by 207 runs with Alex Bailey making 167no in what some were questioning could be Cresselly’s biggest ever winning margin.

When Cresselly went into bat it was all about one person as Bailey made sixteen sixes to help Cresselly to a total of 303-8.

It was a tough day for Haverfordwest all round. The bowlers did try to rally with Johnnie White taking 2-31. When ‘the Town’ came into bat Ben Field got their highest score with 28, but not only only did Cresselly have the batting performance of the day they also had the bowling performance too, Simon Cole making 4 maidens in 5 overs taking 5-1.

It will be a hard pill to swallow for Haverfordwest who were not only heavily defeated but ceded third place to Cresselly in division 1, but all is not lost for the county capital side who are putting together a solid season sitting 4th.

The top two both won, Neyland (124-3) beating Saundersfoot (120-8) and Lawrenny making quick work of St Ishmaels.

Neyland batted out in a game that was all about the bowling figures, Nathan Banner (3-11) and Ross Hardy (3-14), the pick of the bunch.

Lawrenny chased down St Ishmaels’ target of 36 in just 8 overs (38-0), James Phillips (16no) and James Buckle (20no) the batsman needing to don the pads.

This match was another which revolved around bowling figures - Rob Williams (3-5), Jamie Lewis (2-7), and Ryan Morton (4-13).

Neyland and Lawrenny are pulling away as the two sides look to battle it out for the division 1 crown, with just three points separating them (Neyland 72, Lawrenny 69), and Cresselly back in third on 56.

In a close-run game Carew (195-8) beat Narberth (165-9) by 30 runs.

Carew had some stella performances with Tim Hicks making 128no, James Hinchcliffe showing how all-rounders do it (28 and 2-22), and Yori Hicks staring in the bowling (4-51).

Had Luff didn’t do bad either taking 2-33 and making 31 for Narberth.

Whitland got to play for the first time in five matches with their last four encounters abandoned due to the weather.

Rooted at the bottom of the table before this weekend’s action, it’s clearly an artificial position for ‘the Borderers’ who made a big total (202ao) against fellow league strugglers Llechryd and then bowled their opponents out for 105.

Geraint Jones kept up his good form (85). Special mention for all-round displays from Scott Newton (22 and 3-16), and Jonathan Thomas (20 and 2-19).

David Dunfee did all he could to try haul Llechryd back into it (39).

There were also good bowling scores from Llechryd by John Curran (3-47), Rhys Beard (2-35), and Andrew Fletcher (3-35).

The result sees Whitland skip from 10th to 8th with Saundersfoot replacing them at the foot of the table.

Neyland remain top after week 6. Photo: Pembroke County Cricket

In Division 2, Llangwm made a big score over the weekend.

The league favourites hit 298-6 to beat Herbrandston (50ao) by a massive 248 runs.

Stephen Inward hit 7 fours and 5 sixes to make 115 whilst Matthew Kiff picked himself 3 fours and six 6s to make 95.

Llangwm also had the day in the bowling department, Steve Mills taking 5-8 and Ollie Davies, 3-27.

Haverfordwest Seconds (152-4) put up a brave fight against Kilgetty (208-3) losing by 52 runs.

In a good encounter, Kilgetty went to bat first, Toby Poole making 76 and Jack Parkinson 67no.

For Haverfordwest, David Haynes (53), Ashoka Senavirathna (41), Nigel Morgan (24no), George Thomas (22no), all put in good work.

Whilst ‘the Town’ lost, the future bodes well if they continue to bleed in talent at such an early age as they did Seth Woodhouse, who made his debut for Haverfordwest Seconds at the age of 14.

Woodhouse made a fantastic contribution in his first outing for Haverfordwest, bowling 6 overs at a rate of just over 4 runs an over (0-26).

It was a sore one for Lamphey in their derby against Pembroke Dock.

The Stags (76ao) were unable to chase down the Dock’s 156-9, losing by 80 runs.

Big bowling figures saw the Dock over the line with George Smith taking 4-22, Rob Hearn, 3-32, and Ewan McDonald, 2-7.

Lamphey’s Hywel Gibbs will feel particularly hard done by taking, 3-19.

Pembroke suffered a disappointing loss at home to Burton. Sitting third in the league, Pembroke (87ao) were swept aside by Burton (190-3) by 103 runs.

Burton, who were third from bottom and 21 points behind Pembroke before play, are now just 5 points behind after stella performances from Toby Hayman (60), Luke Hayman (52), James Davies (36 and 2-12), and Morgan Scale (22 and 3-10).

Carew Seconds beat Hook by 5 wickets, the pick of the scores coming in the bowling department; Barry Evans (3-8), and Jacob Knox (3-14) for the Rooks and Matthew Holder (3-13), and Aled Phelps (2-15) for Hook.

Pmebroke Dock top of division 2. Photo: Pembroke County Cricket