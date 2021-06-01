The Vine Inn in Johnston has announced that the next few months will see a full refurbishment and facelift, only days after announcing their closure.
On Wednesday, May 26, the Vine Inn announced their closure 'with very heavy hearts,' after 'a hard few months,' before thanking people for their support during lockdown.
They planned to close their doors on 9.30pm on Wednesday night, but a takeover has meant a more optimistic plan is now in place for the village pub.
Having been taken over by local restaurateur Dan Mills of Martha's Vineyard in Milford Haven, the pub will now have a full refurbishment and facelift.
Dan has taken the Vine Inn over in partnership with his aunt and uncle, Richard and Michelle Llewellyn, who for years have ran a successful event catering company.
Their plan now is to open in the early summer 'with a menu focussed on quality meat, poultry, fish and produce that champions both Pembrokeshire and Wales.'
The Vine Inn said: "After a tough 18 months for the hospitality industry we are proud to have secured a future for The Vine Inn and hope that it will continue to delight and welcome you all for many years to come."