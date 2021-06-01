Pembrokeshire has come out on top in a study as the most popular outdoors holiday destination in Wales, and ninth highest county across the whole of the UK.

Pitchup conducted their study, which showed Pembrokeshire also to be home of Wales' best-selling outdoor holiday site, and the fifth best-selling in the UK.

Pembrokeshire's outdoor holidays accounted for 3.6 per cent of all UK bookings on Pitchup, in a year which saw bookings grow by 16 per cent.

Celtic Camping, four miles from St Davids, was Wales' best-selling site with over 1,460 bookings in 2020, despite restrictions meaning campsites could not open until July 4.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup, said: “Celtic Camping is a wonderful example of the high quality campsites that are available in stunning coastal and seaside locations across the UK. With its spacious pitches, stunning sea views, close proximity to the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path, and being located on a 250-acre National Trust farm, it really does offer the perfect rural retreat.

“2020 was a tumultuous year for everyone, particularly so for the travel and hospitality sectors. We’re pleased to say that we still saw consistent growth in bookings, which in part has been supported by the boom in staycations as people look for relaxing getaways closer to home and at a good price.

"There’s plenty of choice and availability for this summer for a break in the great outdoors.”

Ian Griffiths, owner of Celtic Camping, said: “We are thrilled to be Pitchup’s best-selling site in Wales and in its UK top five for 2020. To us, it really is a testament to the service we provide to our guests as well as the care we take of the camping site and the National Trust farm it sits on. Over almost 30 years and alongside the farm, we have built a camping business that we are exceptionally proud of and often have campers who come back year-on-year.

"With domestic travel’s return and summer fast-approaching, we’re excited to welcome campers to the site and hope to grow even further this year.”

For more information on this and other worldwide campsites, visit www.pitchup.com.