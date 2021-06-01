Photographs have emerged of artwork found at Carn llidi, which some believe resembles the work of Banksy.
The painting shows a small child sitting with arms wrapped around their knees.
While some have simply enjoyed and admired the artwork, others have debated whether it could be the work of Banksy, the famed anonymous artist.
If it was confirmed to be a Banksy piece of work, it would be Banksy's first painting in Pembrokeshire.
Banksy has only ever conducted one piece of artwork in Wales, named 'Seasons Greetings' in Port Talbot, Glamorgan.