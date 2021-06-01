A Pembrokeshire pub has come out high on a study list which looked at the best scenic dog-friendly pubs in the UK.
The social media study was conducted by Holland Country Clothing, and judged each pub on how scenic, dog-friendly and accessible to National Trust trails.
Pubs were then ranked by the number of Instagram hashtag posts for each pub.
The Stackpole Inn in the south Pembrokeshire village of the same name,. not only came out 11th on the list, but topped the list for Wales, making it the country's most scenic dog-friendly pub.
The Ship Inn in the Peak District topped the list, while eighth-placed Harbour Inn came out as Scotland's top pub on the list.
Holland Country Clothing's MD Matthew Holland said: “With lockdown restrictions easing over the last month, many have been keen to get back out into the British countryside. Unfortunately, the British weather has had other ideas - with heavy rain throughout May, many have been waiting for the sun to come back before venturing out.
"If lockdown has shown us anything, it’s that green spaces and good company are essential for our mental health and wellbeing."
To read more about Holland Country Clothing and more of their studies, visit https://hollandscountryclothing.co.uk/.