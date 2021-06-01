Under the Bridge, an annual campaign brought together by Milford Youth Matters, is returning with its first session happening in June.
The first event of 2021 is open for all aged 11 and over, and will take place on Friday, June 4, the same day as Milford Youth Matters' charity golf day at Milford Haven Golf Club.
Milford Youth Matters has confirmed that the first event will include zumba, circus skills, floor art and inflatable rodeo surf.
Under the Bridge is taking place at Hakin Bridge by Havens Head Retail Park.
Other bodies and organisations closely connected to the event include the Port of Milford Haven and Milford Haven Town Council.
The Port of Milford Haven said: "Under The Bridge is one of our key community events.
"It's traditionally been aimed at 11-18 year olds and has offered the opportunity to get involved in free urban arts, music, dance and skate workshops."
Milford Youth Matters has introduced an online ticket system for the event.
To book your place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/under-the-bridge-whitsun-registration-141278918047